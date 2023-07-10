'I am genuinely concerned': Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma worried about human extinction after reading OpenAI post

PayTm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma expressed his concerns about the potential disempowerment and even extinction of humanity due to the development of highly advanced AI systems. He shared his worries in a tweet, referencing a recent blog post by OpenAI.

In his tweet, Sharma highlighted some ominous findings of the post by OpenAI. He stated that he is "genuinely concerned with power some set of people & select countries have accumulated - already."

Sharma highlighted another part of the blog post which claimed that "In less than 7 years we have system that may lead to disempowerment of humanity => even human extinction."

What is the OpenAI Warning Us About?

In the blog post titled "Introducing Superalignment," OpenAI discusses the need for scientific and technical breakthroughs to control AI systems that could surpass human intelligence. OpenAI is dedicating significant computing power and forming a team led by Ilya Sutskever and Jan Leike to address this issue.

While the arrival of superintelligence may still seem distant, OpenAI believes it could become a reality within this decade. Managing the risks associated with superintelligence requires new governance institutions and solving the challenge of aligning AI systems with human intent, according to the post.

Currently, AI alignment techniques, such as reinforcement learning from human feedback, rely on human supervision. However, these techniques may not be sufficient for aligning superintelligent AI systems that surpass human capabilities. OpenAI claims that new scientific and technical breakthroughs are necessary to address this challenge.

OpenAI's approach involves building an automated alignment researcher that operates at roughly human-level intelligence. They aim to use significant computing resources to scale their efforts and align superintelligence. This process involves developing scalable training methods, validating models, and stress-testing the alignment pipeline.

OpenAI Hiring a New Team

OpenAI acknowledges that their research priorities will evolve, and they plan to share more details about their roadmap in the future. They are assembling a team of top machine learning researchers and engineers to work on the problem of superintelligence alignment.

OpenAI aims to provide evidence and arguments that convince the machine learning and safety community that superintelligence alignment has been achieved.

OpenAI emphasizes that their work on superintelligence alignment is in addition to their ongoing efforts to improve the safety of existing AI models and address other risks associated with AI.

