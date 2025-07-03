Oppo Reno 14 series launched with Dimensity 8450 chip, 50MP triple camera, IP69 rating

Oppo has launched its latest Reno14 Series, featuring the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro smartphones in India.

The Reno 14 Pro features a 6.83-inch LTPS AMOLED display, while the Reno 14 has a 6.59-inch screen. Both deliver 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. Colour options for the Reno 14 Pro include Pearl White with Velvet Glass and Titanium Grey, while the Reno 14 comes in Pearl White and Forest Green with a luminous finish.

A key highlight of the Reno 14 Series is the 3.5x lossless optical telephoto zoom lens, which is supported on both models. The 50MP primary camera on the Pro model is paired with ultra-wide and telephoto sensors, while both models support cinematic 4K HDR video at 60fps, including underwater photography without a case. Oppo has packed the phones with a suite of AI editing tools such as AI Editor 2.0, AI Perfect Shot, and AI Recompose.

In terms of power and performance, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro is the first device globally to use the new 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the standard Reno 14 is powered by the Dimensity 8350. Both smartphones are built with aerospace-grade aluminium frames and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust, water, and pressure resistance.

Both phones offer improved thermal management with Oppo's Nano Dual-Drive Cooling System. Battery life is another focus area: the Reno 14 Pro is equipped with a 6200mAh battery supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, while the Reno 14 houses a 6000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging speed.

Both phones run on ColorOS based on Android 15, and also integrate Google Gemini AI, offering voice control for apps like Notes, Calendar, and Clock. Productivity features include real-time translation, AI VoiceScribe for transcription, and AI Mind Space for smart organisation.

Pricing and Availability

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is priced at ₹49,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and ₹54,999 for 12GB+512GB. The Reno 14 5G starts at ₹37,999 for the 8GB+128GB version, going up to ₹42,999 for the top 12GB+512GB model.

The Reno14 Series will be available starting 8 July 2025 across Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo E-store, and retail outlets.

Oppo Pad SE also announced

Oppo also introduced the Pad SE, a budget-friendly tablet with a large 11-inch display, a 9,340mAh battery, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free performance. It supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging and is targeted at families and students. The tablet goes on sale from 12 July 2025, starting at ₹13,999.