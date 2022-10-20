Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition smartphone unveiled. Check out the pics

Oppo has introduced a new House of the Dragon Edition of the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G. The new special edition phone is made for Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon fans. The two series are based on the popular Song of Ice and Fire universe created by American Novelist George R. R. Martin. The House of the Dragon Edition smartphone comes with some strong design changes along with some special goodies packed with the device. The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition will be made available via Flipkart and the website claims that the pre-orders will begin soon. Flipkart also has a dedicated page for the new device showing off all the goodies and special packaging of the Reno8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition smartphone.

Oppo Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Back Cover



The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition price is still not disclosed. However, you can expect it to be priced at premium, when compared to the standard version. The standard variant starts at a price of Rs 45,999 and it sells in a single storage and RAM variant. The special edition phone is also expected to be sold with the same 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.



Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition Specials

Oppo Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Back Packaging

The Oppo Reno8 Pro special edition comes with some items like a gold-coloured ‘Dragon Egg’, a dragon-shaped SIM-ejector tool, a coin shaped key chain with the Targaryen sigil and more. The product will also come with a Dragon Emblem phone holder and even a scroll which Oppo claims comes with “a message to commemorate and you have the ultimate seal of approval. A handwritten proclamation by King Viserys I Targaryen himself, welcoming you into the house of Fire & Blood.”

The entire setup, along with the special edition items has been showcased in a special box. The phone will also get a special black cover with leather-like material and a bold Targaryen sigil embossed in gold colour.

Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G Specifications

Oppo Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Back without back cover

The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimesity 8100 Max chipset and it comes with a triple camera lens. The primary lens on the phone is a 50MP unit. The device also comes with a 32MP front facing unit. In terms of display, you get a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a FullHD+ resolution. The device will get a 4,500 mAh battery unit to power the entire device.