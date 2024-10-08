Orry, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt: List of top Indian celebrity names used in cyber scams

Cybercriminals are using the names of popular Indian celebrities to trick people online. They create fake websites, videos, and scams that seem to involve famous personalities like Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Diljit Dosanjh, and Alia Bhatt. These scams can lead to people losing money or having their personal information stolen. McAfee has released the 2024 Celebrity Hacker Hotlist, revealing the Indian celebrities whose names are most frequently used by cybercriminals to trick internet users.

Topping the list is Orhan Awatramani (Orry), followed by Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt. This annual report highlights how cybercriminals exploit the fame of public figures to create malicious websites and scams, leading to data breaches, financial losses, and identity theft.

The report shows that celebrities who are viral or experiencing a surge in popularity are prime targets for scammers. Orry's sudden fame, especially his associations with other high-profile personalities, has made his name a favourite among cybercriminals. Diljit Dosanjh, with his upcoming Dil-Luminati concert tour, has also seen his name exploited, particularly through ticketing scams. Similarly, Alia Bhatt has faced several deepfake incidents, where AI-generated fake content is used to spread misinformation.

McAfee highlights that the growing use of generative AI and deepfakes has made it easier for scammers to create fake content involving celebrities. These can be images, videos, or audio clips that look or sound real but are entirely fabricated. Notably, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan have been falsely shown endorsing political parties through such deepfakes, while Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan have been depicted in fake promotions for betting apps. These scams mislead fans and can cause financial losses or damage a celebrity's reputation.

A recent McAfee survey found that 80 per cent of Indians are now more worried about deepfakes than they were a year ago, and 75 per cent have encountered such content. Among those who have been scammed by deepfakes, 57 per cent believed they were watching or listening to genuine celebrity videos, and 31% reported financial losses as a result. Voice cloning and other AI-driven scams have led to significant monetary damage, with some victims losing more than ₹800,000.

McAfee’s top ten list for India includes a mix of new and established names:

Orry (Orhan Awatramani) Diljit Dosanjh Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Shahrukh Khan Deepika Padukone Aamir Khan Mahendra Singh Dhoni

McAfee recommends several steps to stay safe online: