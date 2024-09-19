OTT releases this weekend: What to watch on Jio Cinema, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

If you are planning to watch a good series or film during the upcoming weekend, there are several OTT releases that you can look out for. From comedy, fantasy to suspense, here are the top picks from Netflix, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar that you can stream in the coming days.

Related Articles

Thangalaan, Netflix

Set in the early 1900s, the film revolves around the struggles of the oppressed tribal communities in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), focusing on their resistance against British colonizers and exploitative practices. It is an intense story of power, rebellion, and identity, blending historical themes with personal conflicts.

Agatha All Along, Disney+ Hotstar

"Agatha All Along" is a spin-off series from WandaVision, centered on the mischievous and powerful witch Agatha Harkness. The show delves into Agatha's backstory, her magical abilities, and her adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It includes a mix of dark humour, witchcraft, and mystery as Agatha navigates her own world of chaos and spells.

Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai, Jio Cinema

The movie follows a tea seller-turned-hustler whose scheme to reverse mortgage goes off the rails when an elderly man stubbornly refuses to pass away. Directed by Raj Trivedi, it features Paresh Rawal, Amit Sial, and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles.

The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, Netflix

Hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, the show brings together a talented ensemble cast who portray quirky characters. With Bollywood stars and prominent personalities as guests, the show offers light-hearted conversations, humorous moments, and plenty of witty banter.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix

It is a true-crime drama that delves into the infamous case of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. The series explores the complex dynamics of the Menendez family, uncovering the brothers' troubled upbringing, their motives for committing the crime, and the sensational trial that captivated the nation.