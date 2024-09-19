After multiple explosions rock Lebanon, experts reveal which daily use gadgets are susceptible to such attacks

The pager terror attack in Lebanon that killed over 10 people. The following day multiple reports poured in describing a new wave of deadly explosions targeting more of Hezbollah's communication devices like walkie talkies. The series of events have raised questions like how did these simple gadgets explode and are other devices like smartphones are also susceptible to such attacks?

To this, Saket Modi, Co-Founder and CEO, Safe Security told Tech Today, “A similar attack against a smartphone is possible if the device is physically compromised but in an intact device the chances are minimal.”

Nandakishore Harikumar, Founder, Technisanct, stated, “While smartphones have more advanced security features than pagers, if physically tampered with, similar modifications could be made. However, the supply chain vulnerabilities, particularly through grey markets, are where the risk lies. The key difference is that smartphones, with modern OS updates and security protocols, are far less likely to be compromised without detection.”

Amit Jaju, Senior Managing Director at Ankura Consulting stated, “Other wearables, such as smartwatches, earbuds, and medical devices like pacemakers, could theoretically be vulnerable to attacks if compromised. Their small size and connectivity make them targets, but reputable manufacturers apply robust security protocols, particularly in medical devices, which undergo stringent safety testing.”

When asked how did old gadgets like pagers explode in the first place, Modi noted, “The pagers seem to be embedded with explosives concealed inside the battery, possibly during the production supply chain compromise, which was detonated by overheating of internal circuitry triggered by a remote ping.”

Reuters reported that these pagers were laced with 3 gms of explosives and went undetected for months. Does that mean tampered smartphones can also go unnoticed? Harikumar noted, “It’s possible but less likely in regulated environments. For a smartphone to be modified similarly, it would require physical tampering, as with the pagers. The level of scrutiny modern devices undergo in secure supply chains makes it harder to introduce explosive materials unnoticed, but grey market involvement still poses a risk.”

Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, Cyberpeace Foundation told Business today that this incident underscores the vulnerability of global supply chains at every stage, from manufacturing and assembly to transportation and delivery. He added, “Adversaries can exploit any point in this process to introduce malicious hardware or software, undetected. The fact that a relatively simple device was compromised demonstrates the potential risks associated with international production and distribution.”

But what about India’s dependency on global supply chains? Does that mean India is also vulnerable to such attacks? To this, Harikumar responded, “India’s reliance on global supply chains makes it vulnerable, especially if grey market sources are used. To mitigate risks, India should prioritise partnerships with verified and secure vendors, enhance monitoring of supply chains, and adopt stricter checks on imported devices.”