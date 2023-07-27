'Slightly kinder alternative': Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg weighs in on Twitter vs Threads

Nick Clegg, the President of Global Affairs at Meta discussed the the newly launched Threads app. The question of dramatic decline in active user base has been making headlines. However, Clegg discussed why the significant attention and hype during its initial release, seems to have experienced a decline following its debut. Clegg remained optimistic about the app's potential and shed light on its distinctive features that set it apart from other microblogging platforms like Twitter.

In an exclusive interview with India Today's Rahul Kanwal, Clegg acknowledged that a surge in interest and users is common for new applications, but it's natural for the initial excitement to settle down as some users explore alternatives. He emphasized that this pattern is not unusual and that Meta has successfully encountered similar situations with their previous app launches, such as Instagram and Facebook.

Addressing concerns about the decrease in user activity, Clegg revealed that Threads is a work in progress, and there are still numerous untapped features in the pipeline that will be introduced over time. This iterative approach to app development aligns with Meta's previous experiences, allowing them to establish a solid user base and gradually enhance the user experience.

When asked about the unique appeal of Threads that would entice users to shift from Twitter to this new platform, Clegg highlighted the app's purpose as a microblogging site that facilitates sharing news, views, and engaging in debates with others. He emphasized that Threads caters to a specific niche of users who seek a platform where they can interact with creators, influencers, and other like-minded individuals in a more cordial and engaging manner. The app aims to provide a kinder alternative to the current social media landscape.

Clegg said, "There are just a lot of people who are looking for a micro-blogging site where they can

share News and Views and debate with people about fashion or sport. Particularly when it's led by people who admire creators, influencers and so on who don't necessarily find Twitter particularly attractive right now and want something which is a slightly kinder alternative."

Moreover, Clegg unveiled Meta's vision for Threads to become part of something called the "fediverse." This approach would allow users to seamlessly share their content on other platforms like Mastodon, creating a more open and interconnected ecosystem. Clegg claimed that unlike "closed walled gardens", this federated approach promotes content interoperability across different sites, thereby fostering a more dynamic and collaborative user experience.