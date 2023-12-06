Our goal is not to compete with Sam Altman or Elon Musk, says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI

India is not in competition with OpenAI's Sam Altman or xAI's Elon Musk in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), as per Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Instead, the country is dedicated to crafting AI applications that can significantly improve the lives of its citizens and mitigate potential harm to users. Chandrasekhar emphasised this during his address at the Global Technology Summit organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India.

He stressed that the government's primary objective is not to rival individuals like Altman or Musk or pursue accolades like the Nobel Prize, but rather to effect transformative changes in people's lives through practical AI applications.

"Our goal is not to compete with Sam Altman or Elon Musk or win the next Nobel Prize, but to transform the lives of people with use cases. AI will be used to build capabilities in real-life use cases," he said. Chandrasekhar highlighted the crucial role AI will play in various sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, security, language translation, and fostering inclusivity.

Chandrasekhar affirmed that the world is increasingly aligning with India's stance to establish safety and trust within the domain of AI. Moreover, he announced plans for a global summit on India AI scheduled for January 2024, with a particular focus on AI-related talent, computing, chips, large language models, and foundational models.

The Minister emphasised AI's profound potential to revolutionise sectors like healthcare, agriculture, governance, language translation, and inclusivity, asserting that it stands as one of the most significant and impactful inventions of recent times.

Also Read

Is AI overhyped? OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap offers insight

With Sam Altman’s return as CEO, OpenAI delays launch of custom GPT store to early 2024: Report