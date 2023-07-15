'Our time has come': boAt founder Aman Gupta joins PM Modi on landmark visit to France

Aman Gupta, the founder of boAt, recently had the privilege of accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the esteemed Government of India on a momentous visit to France. This extraordinary opportunity marked a significant turning point for new-age entrepreneurs like Gupta, as they were invited to participate in state visits alongside established business leaders, reflecting the growing recognition and support given to the entrepreneurial spirit in India.

Expressing his elation, Aman Gupta took to social media, stating, "I used to see second and third gen entrepreneurs at state visits as official delegation with the Prime Minister but now new age entrepreneurs like myself are also being invited on such visits. This is a significant moment for us, as it reflects the recognition and support given to the entrepreneurial spirit in India."

During this remarkable visit, Gupta was honoured with the opportunity to address the Indo-French CEO Forum, where he shared insights on the groundbreaking "Make In India" campaign and showcased the remarkable achievements of Indian startups. His presence at this prestigious gathering served to further fortify the bonds between India and France as he engaged in meaningful discussions with French ministers, bureaucrats, and corporate leaders.

Undoubtedly, one of the most memorable highlights of the trip for Aman was witnessing the magnificent Bastille Day Parade, a grand spectacle celebrating French national pride. Amidst the festivity, Aman's heart swelled with happiness and pride as the Indian Contingent captivated the audience with a breathtaking rendition of "Sare Jahaan Se Acha," a patriotic song that evoked a deep sense of unity and admiration for the nation.

Gupta also reiterated that these enriching experiences have only strengthened Gupta's unwavering belief that India is entering an era where it proudly stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the rest of the world.

