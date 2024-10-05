Oura launches next-gen Oura Ring 4 with smart sensing technology

Oura has officially launched the Oura Ring 4, the next generation of its popular health-tracking wearable, featuring Smart Sensing technology for enhanced accuracy and personalisation. Designed with a sleek, lightweight titanium body, the Oura Ring 4 promises a smoother and more comfortable fit, all while improving on its already robust health-tracking capabilities.

At the core of the new Oura Ring 4 is its breakthrough Smart Sensing platform, which uses advanced algorithms to deliver continuous and precise health data. The ring's sensors have been redesigned, increasing from eight to 18 signal pathways to capture a wide range of health metrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep quality. These sensors adapt to the wearer’s finger shape and size, making the data more reliable in various conditions.

In addition to more accurate health tracking, Smart Sensing helps extend the ring’s battery life, which can now last up to eight days on a single charge. The technology also supports seamless integration with the redesigned Oura App, allowing users to easily monitor short-term behaviours and long-term health trends.

Expanded Features and Redesigned App

The Oura Ring 4 is available in 12 sizes and six colour options, including brushed silver, gold, rose gold, and an updated glossy black finish. The ring offers a range of features including automatic activity detection, heart rate monitoring, and new tools for tracking stress, sleep, and women’s health metrics.

Alongside the hardware improvements, Oura has revamped its mobile app to provide a more intuitive experience. The app now includes sections like "Today," which highlights daily health scores, and "My Health," which focuses on long-term trends. Oura has also expanded its offering with new capabilities such as stress management tools, activity detection, and women’s health insights, including fertility tracking.

Pricing and Availability

The Oura Ring 4 is available for pre-order starting at $349, with shipping beginning on October 15 in the United States. The ring can be purchased through Oura’s website and select retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and John Lewis in the UK. The Oura Ring 4 comes with a one-month free membership, after which users can subscribe to Oura’s services for $5.99 per month or $69.99 annually.

Although the Oura Ring 4 has garnered significant attention, it is currently not available in India.