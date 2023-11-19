Ousted OpenAI CEO Altman discusses possible return, mulls new AI venture: Report

Sam Altman, who was fired as CEO of OpenAI on Friday, is reportedly discussing a possible return to the company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT even as he considers launching a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture.

A day after the board fired him, Altman was speaking with OpenAI executives about improving the company's governance structure while he discusses with some core OpenAI researchers and others loyal to Altman how they could start a new AI company, news agency Reuters reported citing a person briefed on the matter.

The possibilities of a return or a restart for Altman, seen by many as the face of generative AI, are in flux, said the source, who asked not to be named because the source was not authorized to speak on behalf of the parties involved.

OpenAI said on Friday that it has fired CEO Sam Altman as it no longer had confidence in his ability to lead the company.

"Mr Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," the company said in an official statement.

"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," it added.

OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO, the company said, adding that it will conduct a formal search for a permanent CEO.

Altman took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his feelings about the experience. In a tweet, Altman described the day as a "weird experience" and likened it to "reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive."

Altman's tweet read: "I love you all. Today was a weird experience in many ways. but one unexpected one is that it has been sorta like reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive. The outpouring of love is awesome. One takeaway: go tell your friends how great you think they are."

Altman also posted a cryptic tweet about his shares in the company. "If I start going off, the OpenAI board should go after me for the full value of my shares," the post read.

