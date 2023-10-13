Over 85% Indian employers expect AI to create new jobs in 1-5 years, says report

A recent global survey conducted by Indeed, a global matching and hiring platform, has unveiled fascinating insights into the potential influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the workplace. The findings have illuminated the evolving dynamics between employers, job seekers, and AI, shedding light on their expectations, concerns, and the current applications of AI in recruitment.

According to the survey's results, Indian employers are notably upbeat about AI's role in job creation, with over 85% expressing their optimism about AI generating new employment opportunities within the next 1 to 5 years. The optimism among jobseekers is also substantial, with 63% of them excited about the potential impact of AI, and 53% believing that AI has the potential to create more jobs. This enthusiasm stems from the belief that AI can:

- Enhance work productivity and manageability (86%)

- Aid job seekers in acquiring or improving their skills (85%)

- Enable jobseekers to focus on more complex, significant tasks (47%)

- Facilitate hiring based on skills and potential rather than just experience (43%)

Employers, too, foresee AI's positive impact on employees' tasks (85%) and improved job security and career development opportunities for their staff (77%).

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India, commented, "This new survey brings encouraging news that jobseekers are not only aware of the promise of AI but are also excited about its potential. It demonstrates that job seekers are ready to embrace AI as a force for positive change in their careers. However, employers must work together to devise frameworks that allow the effective use of in order to facilitate technological advancement.”

Despite embracing the potential benefits of AI, Indian job seekers have their concerns, including the need for reskilling or upskilling (43%), potential job losses in their industry or profession (29%), and ethical considerations (20%). They also express apprehensions about negative impacts on their work well-being (17%) and the possibility of bias (15%).

Sentiment Analysis of AI Adoption Across Sectors

The survey's results also provide insights into the excitement surrounding AI adoption across various sectors in India:

- Education: 65.12%

- Healthcare: 62.16%

- Media: 61.54%

- Finance: 60.00%

- Tech: 54.97%

- Hospitality: 52.94%

- Retail: 52.50%

- Transportation: 47.62%

- Government: 41.67%

- Logistics: 40.00%

- Construction: 31.58%

Transforming the Recruitment Landscape with AI

The survey delves into how AI can revolutionise India's recruitment landscape, as perceived by employers and job seekers. A significant 90% of HR and talent acquisition leaders believe that AI systems and tools will make their jobs easier, and 86% are confident that AI can enhance the hiring and candidate experience. Additionally, 81% are optimistic that AI tools will allow them to focus on the more 'human' aspects of their roles.

The majority of job seekers (78%) also believe that the development of AI systems and tools will improve the hiring and candidate experience. However, half of the job seekers surveyed (50%) express concerns about AI replacing human judgment and intuition in hiring decisions. To ensure a fair and unbiased job search process, jobseekers call for continued human approach and monitoring (48%) and the representation of minority groups in the data used for AI systems and tools (41%).

India's Stand Against Global Counterparts

When compared to other countries, respondents in India stand out as the most bullish on AI, with 98% of HR professionals and 91% of job seekers currently using AI tools for work. In contrast, in Japan, more than one-third (35%) of HR professionals and over half (53%) of job seekers admit to not using AI tools professionally at all. France presents a nearly opposite scenario, with 30% of job seekers and 25% of HR professionals expressing fear of AI technology.

Other strong adopters of AI include the US and Canada, where 92% of HR professionals use AI, and the UK, where 88% do. However, these countries also face resistance from jobseekers, with 41% of UK jobseekers, 30% of US jobseekers, and 42% of Canadian jobseekers stating that they do not use AI currently.

