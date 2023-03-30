Pakistan govt official Twitter handle blocked in India

Pakistan government's official Twitter handle has been blocked in India. The page of the account @GovtofPakistan is currently 'withheld' by Twitter. The page states that the account has been blocked in response to a 'legal demand'.

The official page of Pakistan govt Twitter handle states, "Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."

This is the second time in six months that the official account of the Pakistan government has been blocked in India. Neither Twitter nor the Indian government has offered any statement about the blocking of Pakistan's government's Twitter handle.

The official Twitter account of the Government of Pakistan, @GovtofPakistan, continues to remain accessible for viewing and engagement from various countries, including the United States and Canada. While the reasons for this temperory block remain unclear, response from Indian and Pakistan's IT ministries is still eagerly awaited.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the Government of Pakistan's Twitter account has faced such issues. The account was previously withheld in October 2022 and was also briefly suspended in July before being reactivated. As the situation unfolds, we will continue to monitor and report on any further developments.

Also read: Pakistan may not travel to India for World Cup 2023, their matches likely in Bangladesh

Also read: Pakistan likely to raise policy rate by upto 200 bps to 22%