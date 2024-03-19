Pakistanis, UAE citizens get WhatsApp message from Indian IT Ministry's 'Viksit Bharat Sampark' account

Indian expatriates in the UAE, along with individuals of different nationalities including Emiratis, Britons, and Pakistanis, were taken aback by a WhatsApp message from 'Viksit Bharat Sampark'. The message sought public feedback on the Indian government's schemes and initiatives, and included a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Related Articles

A recent report from Khaleej Times has highlighted that individuals from various nationalities, including a Dubai-based Pakistani journalist named Asma Zain, Fahad Siddiqui who is a British resident living in Dubai, along with several other Britons, received the message from the official WhatsApp account of the Indian IT Ministry on their WhatsApp.

The letter mentioned government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Matru Vandana Yojana, and asked for suggestions on government initiatives. The recipients expressed confusion over their involvement, with a Pakistani journalist in Dubai questioning the need for Mr. Modi to seek suggestions from her.

The BJP-led government's outreach efforts were criticised by opposition parties, with the Kerala Congress unit alleging misuse of public data for election campaigning. They also pointed out a contradiction with WhatsApp's policy, which prohibits the use of the messaging app for political campaigns.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the message sent by the official account of the Indian IT Ministry saying, "Will the @ECISVEEP take note of such a blatant misuse of government machinery and government data to serve the partisan political interests of the ruling party?"

Important:



On Saturday, i.e., on the day that Lok Sabha 2024 elections were announced, people across India (and in other countries too) received a Whatsapp message from an ID called "Viksit Bharat Sampark"



The message contained a letter from PM Modi & was open and unabashed… pic.twitter.com/V5tkhN8o1b — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) March 19, 2024

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra accused the BJP-led government of using taxpayers' money for campaign messaging after the model code of conduct came into effect.