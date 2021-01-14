Panasonic Automotive announces in-vehicle wireless charging solutions

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) isn't just about innovative consumer electronics. Every year we witness innovative automobile tech as well. At the first-ever virtual CES 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America (Panasonic Automotive) has merged the two by announcing two variants of in-vehicle wireless charging technology (moving coil and static coil). Both variants claim to provide efficient in-vehicle charging that meets or exceeds most current in-vehicle charging systems.

The increased usage of smartphones has resulted in the demand for in-vehicle sources for efficient charging of devices. As the majority of vehicle charging systems remain wired or tethered, Panasonic has launched an automotive wireless charging system that aims to be a more accurate and efficient way to charge. This wireless charging technology includes Exclusive Detection Technology (Moving coil charge variant). In this patent-pending tracking technology, the wireless charging coil moves into the optimum position to align with the mobile device's charging coil and quickly begins to charge wirelessly. In addition, this moving coil technology has better coupling capability against other wireless charging systems. It supports 15W of charging power. The wireless charger is Qi 1.3 certified for both static/moving coil variants.

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing, and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich.

Also Read: Sensex at 1,00,000! When and how?

Also Read: Passenger vehicle sales grow 13.6% in Dec; signals rebound in auto sector

Also Read: WhatsApp privacy policy row: Govt examining Facebook-owned app's latest update