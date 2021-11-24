Panasonic introduces Industrial IoT platform Miraie Profactory for Indian manufacturing sector

Helping Indian manufacturers digitise factory operations, Panasonic India has rolled out an Industrial IoT platform. Miarie Profactory is a smart factory solution designed by the company’s India Innovation Centre and has already been deployed at Panasonic Technopark, Jhajjar -- Haryana.

The solution uses new-age technologies such as cloud, IoT, analytics, mobile app, amongst others, to manage end-to-end operations for enhanced production efficiency, quality, identifying issues and reduced downtime.

"Smart factories are strategic business investments. They are helping manufacturers jumpstart to digital, offer a competitive edge, innovate and improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) while saving major costs. In our pilot projects, we have been seeing an increase of 8-15 per cent in manufacturing facility productivity. The solution has been developed indigenously at our India Innovation Centre, priced competitively and, incorporates Panasonic’s strong industrial knowhow and expertise of manufacturing,” says Manish Sharma, CEO, Panasonic India.



The Miraie Profactory includes plug-and-play remote machine monitoring that collects data from any machine by connecting the Miraie Profactory gateway. Software on the gateway processes data from the machine in real-time and streams the data to the Miraie Profactory cloud. Factories deploying the solution will have the ability to visualise machine performance remotely and empower operators to meet production goals by identifying bottlenecks in real-time for continuous product improvements.

This includes asset management for viewing and managing the status of machine assets, machine utilisation monitoring, real-time machine conditions, building KPI dashboard, operator view, alerts and notifications and production planning.



“With the launch of Miraie Profactory, we aim to empower Indian as well as global manufacturers who are looking for a connected shop floor and an ecosystem with new-age technologies that helps them manage end-to-end operations in the visualisation of the shop floor to ensure enhanced production efficiency, quality, and reduced downtime, thereby creating economies of scale for manufacturing companies,” says Masafumi Himeno, Divisional Managing Director, Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions India.



According to the company, Miraie Profactory is a plug-and-play, simple to use and easy to scale solution that eliminates time-consuming data tag mapping. Accompanied by out-of-the-box apps, the solution makes it easy to integrate machine data across the digital factory. Panasonic says it also provides the necessary context to enable immediate action based on data points.

The solutions were established to cater to the needs of India’s manufacturing industry offering technologies to manufacture welding machines, digital solutions, and robotic welding, and has been deployed for 20 customers in India already.

