Panasonic LUMIX S9 review: The hybrid shooter’s companion

Panasonic’s LUMIX series has long catered to hybrid shooters who value both photography and videography. With the release of the LUMIX S9, the company promises a tool that combines high-resolution stills with cinema-quality video features. Priced at ₹1,25,000 for the body in India, the S9 offers a range of cutting-edge features aimed at serious enthusiasts and professionals. But does it deliver on these promises? Let’s break down what the LUMIX S9 brings to the table and where it stands among its competition.

Build and Design

The LUMIX S9 maintains Panasonic’s tradition of sturdy construction. Its magnesium alloy body ensures durability, while weather sealing protects against dust and moisture. This makes it a reliable choice for outdoor photography and varied shooting environments. While the camera feels solid and well-built, it’s not the lightest in its category, so prolonged handheld use may feel taxing to some.

The design is practical, with a deep grip that provides a comfortable hold for extended shoots. The control layout features a blend of familiar dials and customisable buttons, catering to photographers who appreciate tactile control over camera settings. The 3.2-inch vari-angle touchscreen is responsive and bright, facilitating easy menu navigation and shot composition. Coupled with a 5.76 million-dot electronic viewfinder (EVF), the S9 offers a crisp and clear view that’s essential for accurate framing.

Image Quality: Detailed and Dynamic

At the core of the LUMIX S9 is a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, which delivers detailed images with excellent dynamic range. This allows for ample latitude in post-processing, making it suitable for professional photo editing and adjustments. Colours are well-rendered, with a natural tone that most users will appreciate, though some photographers may still prefer to fine-tune their output through custom settings.

In low-light conditions, the S9 holds its own reasonably well. Noise is controlled effectively up to moderate ISO levels, maintaining detail without excessive grain. However, for those who frequently shoot in challenging lighting, alternative options with slightly better high-ISO performance may be worth considering.

Video Capabilities: Designed with Filmmakers in Mind

One of the standout features of the LUMIX S9 is its 6K video recording at 24p, which provides exceptional detail and the flexibility to crop footage without sacrificing quality. Additionally, the camera supports 4K video at 60p with 10-bit internal recording, appealing to filmmakers who require robust post-production capabilities.

The inclusion of V-Log/V-Gamut is a significant plus, as it provides an expansive dynamic range and makes professional colour grading more manageable. These features position the S9 as a strong contender for video-focused users. That said, while the camera can handle extended recording sessions without overheating, it’s advisable to monitor battery life, as video work can deplete it more quickly than expected.

Autofocus: Improved, But Competitive

Panasonic has put considerable effort into refining its autofocus system, a point of contention in previous LUMIX models. The phase-detection autofocus (PDAF), combined with DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology, results in a responsive and reliable autofocus performance. The camera detects human and animal subjects effectively, making it versatile for various shooting scenarios. However, while it performs well overall, some competitors still offer slightly faster tracking, especially in fast-paced environments.

Stabilisation: Reliable for Handheld Shoots

The 5-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) in the LUMIX S9 supports smoother handheld shooting, both for stills and video. When paired with stabilised lenses, users can achieve up to 7.5 stops of stabilisation, which helps when shooting in lower light or recording video without a gimbal. While the IBIS system is reliable, those who frequently work with highly mobile video might still opt for external stabilisation tools for added assurance.

Connectivity and Workflow

The LUMIX S9 is designed with professional workflows in mind. It comes equipped with dual card slots that support both CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD cards, providing flexible storage solutions for those who need fast read/write speeds or backup options. For connectivity, the camera includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, enabling seamless wireless transfers and remote control via the Panasonic LUMIX app.

While these features streamline shooting and data management, it’s worth noting that setting up some of the more advanced capabilities may require a bit of a learning curve, particularly for those new to the LUMIX ecosystem.

Battery Life: Decent, But Not Exceptional

The battery life of the LUMIX S9 is suitable for standard photography sessions, lasting around 450-500 shots per charge. However, when used primarily for video, the battery life decreases significantly. For extensive video projects, investing in additional batteries or utilising a USB-C power source is advisable to avoid interruptions.

Conclusion: A Strong Contender in a Crowded Field

The Panasonic LUMIX S9 is a well-rounded mirrorless camera that caters effectively to hybrid shooters. Its high-resolution sensor, advanced video capabilities, and robust build make it a versatile tool for those who want a camera that performs equally well in photography and videography. Priced at ₹1,25,000 for the body, it offers significant value considering its feature set, but it’s important to weigh it against similarly priced models that may excel in specific areas like continuous autofocus or extended battery performance.

While the LUMIX S9 might not be the best fit for beginners or those prioritising simplicity, it’s an excellent option for enthusiasts and professionals who are looking for a capable, adaptable camera. Whether capturing intricate stills or producing high-quality video content, the LUMIX S9 holds its ground as a noteworthy option in today’s competitive mirrorless landscape.