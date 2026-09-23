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Pay10 Customer App launched: UPI payments, instant transfers; Check all key features

Pay10 Customer App launched: UPI payments, instant transfers; Check all key features

Built on scalable infrastructure and powered by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the Pay10 Customer App supports both peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) UPI payments

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 6:31 PM IST
Pay10 Customer App launched: UPI payments, instant transfers; Check all key featuresPay10 has launched its Customer App on the Google Play Store, offering users a digital payments platform for UPI transactions

Pay10 has launched its Customer App on the Google Play Store, offering users a digital payments platform for UPI transactions, prepaid wallet services, instant transfers and access to funds. The company said the Apple App Store version will follow.

Built on scalable infrastructure and powered by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the Pay10 Customer App supports both peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) UPI payments. Users can make payments through QR codes or UPI IDs, while also adding funds to their prepaid wallet through UPI.

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The app also enables real-time bank transfers to users' own or other bank accounts. Within the Pay10 ecosystem, users can make instant, zero-fee wallet-to-wallet (W2W) transfers using a mobile number or QR code. The company said the platform incorporates bank-grade encryption to support secure payment experiences.

READ THIS: BHIM app gets MyUPI AI assistant with 24/7 multilingual UPI support: Key features explained

Pay10 has designed the app around a tiered KYC framework. Users can begin with limited KYC and upgrade to full KYC to access higher transaction limits. The platform brings together UPI payments, wallet transfers, wallet-to-UPI payments and direct fund transfers in a single application.

The app also includes a secure onboarding process and a detailed transaction history module. Customer assistance is available through 24/7 human support, alongside an AI-powered grievance system aimed at helping users resolve queries.

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Dr Atul Mehta, CEO, Pay10 India, said, “At Pay10, we are focused on building payment systems that can operate reliably at scale, while remaining simple and practical for everyday use. Our approach has been to align innovation closely with India’s regulatory framework, ensuring security and consistency as transaction volumes continue to surge across the country.  Ultimately, the real value of any payment infrastructure lies in how effectively it supports everyday financial activity. This is where the Pay10 Consumer App is positioned, bridging advanced technology with real, everyday utility.”

ALSO READ: How big is Apple Pay? US payment giant to enter India as UPI dominates digital payments

The company said the Customer App will be expanded with upcoming features, including bill payments, enhanced UPI services and additional payment capabilities.

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Pay10 Services Private Limited said it is a regulated payments platform operating under key Reserve Bank of India licences, including PPI, PA-CB, PAP-O and PAP-P. The company was established in 2017 and focuses on digital payment services for merchants, businesses and individuals.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 6:30 PM IST
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