Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares video of new ‘incredibly powerful’, ‘risky’ AI technology

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared a video of a new AI technology in action. In a video shared by him two creators showcase the use of AI technology to translate language in real time. On the surface, it may seem harmless but the new tech not only provides a simple audio translation, it also syncs the lips of the speaker as well as the sound. This creates the illusion that the speaker is natively speaking in a foreign dialect.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma stated that the new technology can be incredibly powerful but also could turn out to be risky. In his tweet, he said, “This is incredibly powerful technology and next type of risky content on social media.”

In the video, the creators switch from English to Spanish to Japanese in an instant without the need to actually change their language. They used a tool called HeyGen AI. All you have to do is upload a video, and choose the language you want the original audio to translate it to. Then it will sync the audio in the a similar voice and even easily sync lips to make it look original. However, the tool is not foolproof. If the speaker has a beard, the tool finds it harder to make it look a 100% convincing. Additionally, if the hands of the speaker keep coming in between the camera and the speaker, an anomaly can be detected.

This is incredibly powerful technology and next type of risky content on social media. pic.twitter.com/DChahynh2r — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 20, 2023

The AI conundrum

Similar to other AI technologies, the efficiency and ease of the new tool make it very accessible. It can definitely help build a wider audience for creators. But the issue remains that the tool can also lead to spread of misinformation at a scale we haven’t witnessed before.

