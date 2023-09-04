Paytm launches Card Soundbox device for UPI and credit/debit card contactless payments

Paytm has unveiled the Paytm Card Soundbox, a device that allows merchants to accept both mobile and card payments, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and RuPay, through its Soundbox. This new product will assist merchants in scaling their businesses by offering a "tap and pay" solution via credit and debit cards.

The new in-store payments option also provides audio-based confirmations using Paytm Soundbox. After the successful launch of Paytm Pocket Soundbox and Paytm Music Soundbox, the introduction of Paytm Card Soundbox enhances convenience for merchants.

According to Paytm, the Card Soundbox addresses two critical issues for merchants: accepting card payments and receiving instant audio alerts for all transactions. This device combines the efficacy of a POS unit, UPI QR code card, and even a soundbox confirming the transaction. The combination of Soundbox technology with NFC or contactless debit and credit card payments aims to be the single-point payment method. The device also offers both audio and visual payment confirmations through an LCD display.

Key Features:

Built-in "tap and pay" functionality for card payments up to ₹5,000.

Powered by 4G network connectivity for fast payment alerts.

Features a 4W speaker for clear payment alerts.

Long battery life of up to five days.

Offers alerts in 11 languages, customizable by the merchant through the Paytm for Business app.

NFC-enabled smartphone users can make payments using the tap feature.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm, emphasized the company's commitment to solving payment and financial services challenges for India's small businesses. He stated that Paytm Card Soundbox bridges the gap between mobile and card payments, offering a simple and efficient solution for merchants.

