Perplexity AI raises limit for DeepSeek R1 queries on Pro platform to 500 a day

Perplexity AI has announced that the daily limit for DeepSeek R1 queries on its platform has now been increased to 500. Moreover, none of these queries will neither be subject to censorship nor will the prompts go to China, according to the AI firm's CEO Aravind Srinivas.

All Perplexity Pro users now get 500 daily DeepSeek R1 queries (without censorship and prompts not going to China).



Free users get 5 daily queries. https://t.co/wh51MLvmJO Related Articles — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) January 30, 2025

Srinivas had earlier increased the limit from 10 to 25, which was soon upped to 100 queries a day. However, the CEO has now increased the limit to 500 a day. Notably, for free users, the limit is still 5 queries per day.

The increase was once again praised by users on X (formerly Twitter), who complimented the speed of execution by the team at Perplexity. A user also jokingly mentioned that they're running out of questions to ask now that the limit has been increased.

Srinivas also mentioned on X that Perplexity's native AI assistant on Android devices will continue to be improved to accomplish tasks more reliably, and will remain free to use for users who make it the default assistant on their devices.