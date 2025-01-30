scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Perplexity AI raises limit for DeepSeek R1 queries on Pro platform to 500 a day

Feedback

Perplexity AI raises limit for DeepSeek R1 queries on Pro platform to 500 a day

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas announced on X that the daily queries have been increased to 500 per day without any queries being relayed to China.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Perplexity AI Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI has announced that the daily limit for DeepSeek R1 queries on its platform has now been increased to 500. Moreover, none of these queries will neither be subject to censorship nor will the prompts go to China, according to the AI firm's CEO Aravind Srinivas.

Srinivas had earlier increased the limit from 10 to 25, which was soon upped to 100 queries a day. However, the CEO has now increased the limit to 500 a day. Notably, for free users, the limit is still 5 queries per day.

The increase was once again praised by users on X (formerly Twitter), who complimented the speed of execution by the team at Perplexity. A user also jokingly mentioned that they're running out of questions to ask now that the limit has been increased.

Srinivas also mentioned on X that Perplexity's native AI assistant on Android devices will continue to be improved to accomplish tasks more reliably, and will remain free to use for users who make it the default assistant on their devices. 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 30, 2025, 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement