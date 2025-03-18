scorecardresearch
PerplexityAI vs Poogle: Aravind Srinivas-led company's new ad with Squid Game star takes a dig at Google's 'cheese and glue AI error'

PerplexityAI vs Poogle: Aravind Srinivas-led company's new ad with Squid Game star takes a dig at Google's 'cheese and glue AI error'

Perplexity's new advertisement contrasts its AI accuracy against Google's past errors, featuring Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae in the Perplexity commercial Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae in the Perplexity commercial

PerplexityAI, an AI search engine, has released a new advertisement featuring Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. The commercial aims to showcase the accuracy of Perplexity's AI assistant by referencing a notable error from Google's AI last year. 

In a scene where Lee is trapped in a room answering questions, he queries, "How do I make cheese stick to a pizza?" Perplexity's AI provides the correct response, "Use fresh, low-moisture mozzarella. Don’t use glue." 

This scene alludes to a previous incident where Google's AI suggested using glue to keep cheese on pizza, a recommendation that drew widespread criticism. 

In the commercial, Lee Jung-jae initially uses a fictional search engine called 'Poogle' that delivers unsatisfactory answers. He then turns to Perplexity, which quickly provides accurate information, reinforcing the reliability of its AI responses. 

The advertisement not only highlights Perplexity's capabilities but also takes a playful jab at Google's previous AI misstep. Google's AI Overviews, which summarise web content, have been criticised for inaccuracies, including the infamous glue suggestion. Despite these issues, Google recently announced plans to expand its AI Overviews to cover more queries, stirring discussions about the reliability of AI-generated content. 

Perplexity presents itself as an "answer engine," although it has faced criticism for allegedly plagiarising content. The advertisement leverages Lee's star power to draw attention to these claims, contrasting Perplexity's accuracy with Google's past mistakes. 

The commercial is part of the increasing competition in the AI search engine market, aiming to distinguish Perplexity as a capable alternative. By highlighting Google's blunder, the ad seeks to position Perplexity as a trustworthy player in the industry. 

The use of humour and a celebrity like Lee Jung-jae adds an engaging element to the campaign, showcasing Perplexity's advantages in a memorable way. 

Published on: Mar 18, 2025, 1:38 PM IST
