'India to win by 4 wickets against New Zealand': When Perplexity AI foretold Champions Trophy final results with stunning precision

In a remarkable demonstration of predictive analytics, Perplexity AI accurately forecasted the outcome of the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand on Sunday. The AI model had anticipated an Indian victory by 25–35 runs or by four wickets if chasing.

India, indeed, secured a four-wicket win over New Zealand in Dubai.

Perplexity AI's precise prediction underscores the growing potential of artificial intelligence in sports analytics.



Perplexity AI's prediction

Prior to the match, Perplexity AI analyzed various factors, including historical head-to-head statistics, recent team performances, pitch conditions, team compositions, and psychological aspects. Based on this comprehensive analysis, the AI predicted: "While New Zealand’s ICC final pedigree and (Rachin) Ravindra’s form pose significant threats, India’s balanced squad, recent dominance in H2H encounters, and adaptability to Dubai’s conditions make them slight favorites. The toss will play a role, but India’s depth in both batting and bowling, coupled with Kohli’s big-match temperament, tilts the scales toward an Indian victory."

The AI model then went on predict the outcome: "India to win by 25–35 runs or 4 wickets (if chasing)."

Perplexity predicted the result accurately! https://t.co/v1R0WRsGe1 — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) March 9, 2025

The final unfolded in a manner consistent with Perplexity AI's forecast. New Zealand batted first, setting a target of 252 runs, bolstered by significant contributions from Michael Bracewell (53 not out) and Daryl Mitchell (63). India's spinners, particularly Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, were instrumental in restricting New Zealand's total.

During India's chase, captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a stellar 76 runs. Despite a late resurgence from New Zealand's bowlers, India maintained composure, achieving the target with nine balls to spare, thus winning by four wickets.

The accurate forecast demonstrated that AI models can offer insights that closely mirror real-world outcomes.

Prior to the match on Sunday, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas had announced a special contest for the Champions Trophy final, giving users a chance to win by simply asking questions through the company’s mobile app. "The Perplexity Contest for the Champions Trophy final has begun! Every question you ask on the mobile app from now counts for you to get a chance to win! Each question gets you an entry for a chance to win. More questions equal more entries," Srinivas posted on X.

