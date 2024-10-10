Picture of groom working at his own wedding goes viral, but here's what actually happened

Casey Mackrell, co-founder of the startup Thoughtly, recently made headlines for an unexpected reason—balancing work with his wedding. The viral moment came when Mackrell was spotted working on his laptop during his wedding reception, still dressed in his suit.

Torrey Leonard, Mackrell's fellow co-founder, snapped the photo, showing Mackrell at his computer amidst the wedding festivities. Leonard posted the image on LinkedIn, and it quickly took off, sparking widespread reactions—some admired his dedication, while others questioned the wisdom of mixing work with such a personal event.

Related Articles

The real story

Despite the online buzz, the work Mackrell was doing wasn’t as dramatic as it seemed. "He just needed to push one thing to a server," Leonard according to a report by TechCrunch. The entire process took less than a minute. It was a brief task amidst the celebration, hardly a major distraction.

The “Founder Mode” debate

The incident sparked a broader conversation about “founder mode,” a term often used to describe startup leaders who are deeply involved in every aspect of their company. While some saw Mackrell’s actions as a sign of commitment, others criticised it for showcasing poor work-life boundaries.

"Publicly, the comments we’ve received are mostly negative," Leonard admitted, noting that once the story hit platforms like Reddit, it often lacked full context. However, the post struck a chord with many in the startup world. Leonard shared that he had received thousands of supportive messages from founders and investors alike.

The report suggests Mackrell is currently on his honeymoon, focusing on his personal life, leaving Leonard to respond to the buzz around the viral picture. Leonard claimed that Mackrell’s wife wasn’t bothered by the quick work interruption. However, with Thoughtly’s team of 15, some suggest it might be a good idea to ensure no one person is so essential that they need to work during major personal milestones—no matter how memorable the moment becomes online.