Pixel 7A alternatives: OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy A54, and more

At Google I/O 2023, Google launched Pixel 7A for Indian users at Rs 43,999. The highlights of the smartphone include its Tensor G2 chipset, a 64MP dual rear camera setup, 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Launched at Rs 43,999, the smartphone is available at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart with bank offers.

Here are the top Google Pixel 7A alternatives that you can buy in India right now.

OnePlus 11R

The OnePlus 11R is a great alternative to the Pixel 7a. It features a 120Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 64MP triple rear camera setup. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Price: Rs 39,999

Pixel 7

Priced at Rs 45,100 on Amazon, Google Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Tensor G2 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and 10.8MP front facing camera.

Pixel 7 houses a 4,270 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It can be great alternative to Pixel 7a.

Price: Rs 45,100

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Exynos 1380 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up 1TB via microSD card. The smartphone comes with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP front facing camera.

It houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Price: Rs 38,999

iQOO 9 5G

iQOO 9 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 888+ chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone comes with a 48MP triple rear camera setup. iQOO 9 5G is equipped with a 4,350 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Price: Rs 34,980

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera for selfies. Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Price: Rs 24,999

