PlayStation brings Chroma collection and Fortnite-themed DualSense controller to India

PlayStation India has announced the release of its vibrant new Chroma Collection and a Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller, both of which will hit shelves on 7th November 2024. The much-anticipated launch adds a fresh splash of colour and exclusive designs to PS5 accessories, aiming to appeal to India’s growing gaming community.

The Chroma Collection introduces two sleek DualSense wireless controllers in “Chroma Indigo” and “Chroma Pearl,” each priced at Rs. 6,849. Alongside the controllers, PlayStation is also releasing matching console covers for the PS5 (slim) in the same distinctive colours for Rs. 5,569. These accessories not only add a personalised touch to the PlayStation experience but also cater to the increasing trend of customisable gaming setups.

For Fortnite enthusiasts, the new DualSense wireless controller Fortnite Limited Edition brings unique artwork inspired by the popular battle royale game. This special edition controller is priced at Rs. 7,490 and is expected to be a sought-after item among fans of the game.

Both collections will be available at participating retailers across India, starting 7th November 2024.