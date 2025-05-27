PlayStation ‘Days of Play’ sale in India starts 28 May, discounts on games and accessories

PlayStation India has announced the return of its annual ‘Days of Play’ sale, offering significant discounts on popular PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles, as well as gaming peripherals. The limited-time sale will run from 28 May to 11 June 2025, across major retail platforms.

Customers can take advantage of discounted prices via Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and other participating offline and online retailers.

Flagship PS5 titles like Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7, and The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, each originally priced at ₹4,999, are now available at just ₹2,999. Other fan favourites such as Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure have been discounted to ₹1,999.

Games released on PS4 but ported for PS5 are also part of this sale, with hits like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition also seeing prices drop to ₹1,999 or less. Budget-friendly classics such as Bloodborne GOTY, Days Gone, and Detroit: Become Human are now available from as low as ₹1,499.

Apart from games, the sale extends to peripherals. The PlayStation VR2 headset is being offered at ₹39,999, down from ₹44,999. Wireless Pulse Explore earbuds and the DualSense Edge controller have also received markdowns of ₹3,000 each.

DualSense controllers in various colours, including the new Chroma collection and classic White and Black editions, are now available from ₹4,390 to ₹4,849, compared to their original prices of over ₹6,300.