'Please spread the word. I am open for business': Nvidia's Jensen Huang sends India an AI feeler

Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang is reportedly keen to be a part of India's plan to ramp up its AI super-computing infrastructure for startups, academia, researchers and industry.

Huang said he was willing to throw in his "thoughts, if India is buying GPUs for AI", he was quoted in a Moneycontrol interview.



Under India's AI mission, supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPUs (graphics processing units), will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem. Huang told the website that his firm was interested in it (AI GPUs) and that he was "open for business".

Nvidia's new processor design is called Blackwell. It is multiple times faster at handling the models that underpin AI, the company said at its GTC conference in San Jose, California.



The growth has sent Nvidia’s valuation soaring as well. It is the first chipmaker to have a market capitalization of more than $2 trillion and trails only Microsoft and Apple overall.

Nvidia’s chips, the most advanced on the market, are essential for training large language models and building applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft Corp.’s coding assistant, GitHub Copilot.

Demand is on Huang's side. The global AI market is projected to grow from $168.5 billion in 2022 to over $2 trillion by 2032, according to a report by Spherical Insights & Consulting. “This is a gold rush,” Stacy Rasgon, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein told Bloomberg.

“It’s still the early days of AI, and companies just can’t buy enough of this stuff.”

India is getting special attention. In September, Huang met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he would prioritize any orders from data center operators in country. “You have the data, you have the talent,” Huang said at the time. “This is going to be one of the largest AI markets in the world.”