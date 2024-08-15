PM Modi calls for India to lead in gaming and semiconductor design on Independence Day

In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India's youth to focus on designing world-class products, including semiconductors and gaming experiences. He highlighted the country's talent and potential to become a global leader in these rapidly growing sectors.

PM Modi called for a shift from manufacturing to design, stating, "We should aim to design in the country for the world. The Indian standards should become international standards. The country has the necessary talent for achieving this goal."

Highlighting India's efforts to bolster its semiconductor industry, PM Modi noted that the country is currently training a skilled workforce of nearly 85,000 professionals in semiconductor chip design across 113 academic institutions. He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the industry's growth by providing the necessary infrastructure and resources.

Recognising the immense potential of the gaming industry, PM Modi stressed the need for India to develop world-class gaming products. "Terming gaming as a huge market, PM Modi said that India has gaming talent that can create world-class products in the growing sector, thus creating new jobs."

The Prime Minister specifically addressed IT professionals and AI experts, urging them to lead the development of innovative gaming products. "I urge IT professionals and AI experts to lead gaming products. I also wish that India creates top-notch animators as this is a big global industry," he stated.

With a $200 billion global gaming market, India currently accounts for 17-20% of the world's gamers.

Dr Aruna Sharma, Policy Advisor, Practitioner Development Economist & Former Secretary, GoI commented, "India excels in mobile design, but the motherboard hardware is still imported from China. To achieve self-sufficiency, there is a shift needed towards designing and manufacturing the hardware domestically. In the gaming industry, game designing and development is resource-intensive, involving animators, story writers, flowchart creation, and the final product. This process demands significant investment. Therefore, consistent and credible policies are essential to attract and stimulate these necessary investments. The government should focus on streamlining these investments for the gaming industry which can provide a more conducive environment for in-game design and innovations."

"Rapid smartphone penetration and affordable internet are driving a massive influx of gaming consumers in India. However, the market has been largely dominated by foreign titles due to a lack of homegrown games. The Indian government's recent push for local game development is a crucial step in bridging this gap. It not only fosters a thriving domestic gaming and esports ecosystem but also leads to job creation in a promising field. With India's potential, we can soon expect locally developed games to gain global recognition, and gaming can play a crucial role in India's growth story of the 21st century," said Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports.

Parth Chadha, co-founder & CEO at STAN commented, "We wholeheartedly commend our honourable Prime Minister‌, Mr. Narendra Modi’s recognition of the immense potential the gaming industry in India holds. The industry has definitely witnessed an exponential growth period representing the innovation and creativity our country has to offer. It is currently valued at around $3.1 billion, according to the Grant Thornton Bharat and E-Gaming Federation report and is expected to grow to $8.92 billion in the next five years. We believe that gaming communities in India are the key driving factor to further bolster India’s gaming system altogether at a new extent. Gaming communities foster a sense of belonging among players, enhancing social interactions, and encouraging collaboration and competition."

Roby John, Co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming, expressed his enthusiasm for the Prime Minister’s message by stating, “With his inclusion of providing opportunities to Indian game developers in this exponentially growing market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a major boost to the Indian gaming industry in his Independence Day address. Gaming is an expression of your art and culture, and Modiji is the first Prime Minister to recognise, encourage, and inspire an entire industry by stressing on the fact that we should not just be an economy of consumers but also of producers. At SuperGaming, we have been building games with Indian art and culture, such as Battle Stars, MaskGun, and our newest game, Indus Battle Royale, which showcases it in the best possible manner. Thank you, Modiji, for inspiring this nation on this very special day!”

“We are deeply encouraged by Prime Minister Modi's consistent support for the video gaming industry. We believe that gaming will be a cornerstone of India's $1 trillion digital economy, driving innovation and opportunities. However, beyond the numbers, it is essential to recognise and support the people behind the screens. By providing them with the right resources and a supportive community, we can turn gaming into a credible and sustainable career path. 'Make in India' is more than just a slogan; it’s a movement, and we are proud to be a part of it,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.

“Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi talking about gaming is a big motivation for young people who want to build their career in the industry. Game development (in India) is on the rise, and we are hoping to see game titles that are played not just in the country but make their mark globally. More titles mean more players and more spectators, and that is how the industry is going to grow,” commented Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India.

Lauding the PM Mod’s vision, Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation said, “We are grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for consistently championing the online gaming sector and for once again emphasising the importance and potential of the online gaming industry in India."

"We believe that online gaming will be one of the cornerstones of the $1 trillion USD digital economy. In the coming years, we expect to see many more Indian developers 'Make in India for the world.' This vision aligns with the government’s broader goals of fostering innovation, creating job opportunities, and positioning India as a leader in the global digital landscape.

By tapping into the rapidly growing online gaming sector, India has the potential to drive significant economic growth, attract foreign investment, and solidify its position as a major player in the global tech industry. This sector, with its innovative spirit and vast market potential, will contribute to the nation's economic resilience and global influence," Landers added.