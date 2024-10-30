PM Modi, GitHub CEO praise India for having 'fastest growing developer population on the planet'

India’s booming tech scene received praise on Sunday as GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke and Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the country’s rapid growth in software development. On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Dohmke noted that India has the world’s fastest-growing developer community, calling India’s rise as a tech leader “inexorable.”

Dohmke, who leads GitHub—the largest platform for software development and collaboration—shared key stats to illustrate India’s impact. According to GitHub data, developers worldwide made 5.2 billion contributions to projects, and 108 million new code repositories were created in 2024 alone. India now has the fastest-growing group of developers on the platform, showing the country’s increasing role in global tech.

“Now the fastest-growing developer population on the planet, India’s rise as a global tech titan is inexorable,” Dohmke wrote, tagging India with a national flag emoji.

When it comes to innovation and technology, Indian youth are among the best! https://t.co/hpmsalotw4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2024

PM Modi praises India’s youth

PM Modi responded to Dohmke’s post, cheering on the country’s young tech talent. “When it comes to innovation and technology, Indian youth are among the best!” he said, acknowledging the role of India’s youth in building the nation’s reputation in tech. Modi’s government has pushed for digital transformation through initiatives like Digital India and Startup India, aiming to make the country a major digital hub.

India’s rising influence on GitHub

India’s growth on GitHub highlights a larger trend—Indian developers are not only increasing in number but also making major contributions to global software projects. GitHub, where developers share code and build projects together, has seen a surge of users from India. With tech hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad and a growing population of tech graduates, India is on track to become a leader in software development.