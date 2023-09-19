scorecardresearch
Business Today
PM Modi on WhatsApp! New official WhatsApp channel announced; here's how to join

Feedback

WhatsApp Channels are essentially a one-way broadcast tool, offering users a way to stay connected with a specific group of people

PM Modi now has an official WhatsApp Channel PM Modi now has an official WhatsApp Channel
SUMMARY
  • PM Modi has announced his own official WhatsApp Channel
  • The official WhatsApp Channel can be followed using an invitation link
  • The followers can not reply using texts on these channels but they can react using emojis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now on WhatsApp via the Channels feature that was announced last week. Channels will allow PM Modi to broadcast messages on WhatsApp to his followers on the app. PM Modi's first post is an image of him sitting in the new parliament building with a caption.

The caption read, "Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let's stay connected here! Here’s a picture from the new Parliament Building…"

How to Join PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel? 

Those interested in following PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel just need to click on this link. They will then see a chat-like interface, on the top right, you'll have the option to 'Follow'. The WhatsApp Channels feature is available on all eligible iOS devices but the feature is yet to land on all Android devices. Some Samsung phones have access to Channels but the rest are yet to get it. In order to make sure you get Channels, keep your WhatsApp application updated via Google Play Store or Apple App Store. 

What are WhatsApp Channels?

WhatsApp Channels are essentially a one-way broadcast tool, offering users a way to stay connected with a specific group of people. The easy access via the app makes the reach instant. Other prominent celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Neha Kakkar, and even Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg himself have launched their own WhatsApp Channels. The Indian Cricket Team also has its own WhatsApp Channel. 

The followers can not reply using texts on these channels. However, they can react to a message, image or video using emojis. Currently, individual users won't be able to create their own channels but WhatsApp claims that they are considering to roll out this feature to all users in the feature. 

Published on: Sep 19, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
