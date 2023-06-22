PM Modi to meet Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, other tech CEOs: Report

PM Narendra Modi is on his three-day US visit where he is meeting several dignitaries including top tech leaders. After meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, PM Modi is now set to have dinner with more tech CEOs including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam and more, reported CNBC.

The dinner is rumoured to take place at the White House on Thursday.

It is also confirmed that the dinner will also witness the presence of Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron. PM Modi himself invited Mehrotra as he aims to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India. The Prime Minister stated that India can provide competitive advantages in various parts of the semiconductor supply chain.

The report further adds that Marriot CEO Tony Capuano and Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey will also attend the dinner. India and Hindustan Aeronautics are also in talks with General Electric for co-producing military jet engines in India.

Additionally, General Atomics is also expected to close a deal with PM Modi to sell new drones to India during a time when the country is looking at strengthening its security.

The CNBC report reveals that PM Modi will also host a meeting with tech leaders on Friday to discuss technology transfer and ways to move away from China.

With growing tensions between China and the US, American companies are looking at lessening their dependency on China and focusing on alternatives. Recently, Apple opened two physical stores in India, while Tesla is also looking at setting up a production factory in India.

PM Modi meets Elon Musk

PM Modi met with Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on day 1 of his visit to US. The two had “multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality”. Post this meeting, Musk confirmed that Tesla will invest in India. He also revealed that he plans to travel to India in 2024. In the press briefing held after the meeting, Musk stated that he is excited about the future of India.

