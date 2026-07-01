PM Narendra Modi celebrates 11 years of Digital India; Says ‘Impact is transformative’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates the 11th anniversary of the Digital India programme, saying the initiative's impact has been “transformative” for the country. He also highlighted how the rapid transformation has changed how citizens access services and digital technologies.

To celebrate the milestone, PM Modi shared a post on X, saying, “When over a billion people embrace technology, the impact is transformative!” He also posted a video highlighting the widespread use of digital services, from mobile banking to e-governance, since the Digital India programme began.

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When over a billion people embrace technology, the impact is transformative! #11YearsOfDigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/WBnkcFXoYa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2026

In another post, the PM said, “The success of 11 years of Digital India has given India a new identity worldwide. This reveals the resolve of the countrymen to take the nation to new heights by embracing innovation and technology. A man who has mastery over his mind is the true charioteer of science. He reaches the end of the journey, attaining the supreme abode of Vishnu.”

He further added that the Digital India economy has become a key pillar of India's development, making the country advanced and self-reliant. During the years, the initiative has improved access to technology and digital services for the underserved sections of society.

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“From the expansion of optical fibre networks to digital transactions, the unprecedented success of this campaign has drawn the attention of the entire world towards India,” PM Modi added.

Digital India Programme

The Digital India Programme was built around 9 pillars that include Broadband Highways, Universal Access to Mobile Connectivity, Public Internet Access Programme, e-Governance, Electronic Delivery of Services, Information for All, Electronics Manufacturing, IT for Jobs, Early Harvest Programmes.

Now, the move has transformed into one of the world's largest DPI ecosystems, which includes platforms like digital identity, payments, and online public services. According to an ANI report, India has now become the global leader in real-time digital payments, with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) accounting for nearly 49% of all real-time digital payment transactions worldwide.

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India’s digital economy also contributes to around 12–14% of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and this share is expected to grow to about 20% over the next decade. The transformation has also invited startup growth, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Now, the government says Digital India will continue to support its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.