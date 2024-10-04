PM Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, and more: Top 5 most followed users in India on X

Social media platforms are powerful platforms when it comes to influence. X, formerly known as X is among the most popular platforms that has users from all categories including politicians, actors, journalists, comedians, army officers and so on. Here is a list of the top five most followed users in India on X (formerly Twitter).

1. PM Narendra Modi (102.5 million)

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is the most followed X user in India. He has been the top name on the list from quite a while now. His account covers political updates, governmental policies, and national and international engagements. He has consistently grown his follower base over the years due to his prominence in both Indian and global politics.

2. Virat Kohli (65.3 million)

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. Former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Virat Kohli has a massive following on X. His account is filled with updates on his matches, training, and personal life. His global fanbase makes him one of the most popular athletes on social media platforms. He is the most followed Indian on Instagram with 270 million followers.

3. Amitabh Bachchan (48.9 million)

A legendary Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan has a huge fan base on X. His account is used to share updates on his upcoming projects, personal life, and social causes. His tweets often blend humour, insights, and emotional depth

4. Akshay Kumar (46.9 million)

The popular Bollywood actor's account highlights his movies, fitness routines, and social causes. Akshay Kumar's blend of entertainment and philanthropy has earned him a loyal fanbase. He is known for his witty and engaging tweets. He interacts with his fans regularly, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of his work, personal life, and humorous anecdotes.

5. Salman Khan (45.7 million)

Salman Khan is also one of the most followed Bollywood actors on X, with around 45.6 million followers as of 2024. His account primarily shares updates related to his films, charitable activities, and personal reflections. Salman is known for engaging with fans through tweets, giving them insights into his work, and occasionally promoting humanitarian causes like his NGO, Being Human.