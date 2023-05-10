Poco F5 5G alternatives: iQOO Neo 7, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and more

Poco F5 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The highlights of this smartphone include its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 64MP triple rear camera setup. Poco F5 5G will go on sale on May 16.

Poco F5 5G alternatives

Here are the top 5 alternatives of the newly launched Poco F5 5G smartphone in India.

iQOO Neo 7

iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78 inches AMOLED display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 8200 5G chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Price: Rs 28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that supports HDR10+. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 200MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. It sports a 16MP front-facing camera.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Price: Rs 29,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Exynos 2100 processor and offers 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. In terms of camera, it comes with a triple rear camera setup. For selfies and video calls, it features a 32MP front-facing camera. It is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Price: Rs 31,999

OnePlus 11R

The OnePlus 11R features a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0 technology and a resolution of 2772x1240. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and offers up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The OnePlus 11R comes with a new triple camera system and a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC charging.

Price: Rs 39,999

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch 1080p flexible OLED display with a 120Hz refresh. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC. The smartphone features a dual rear camera that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide-angle lens. It comes with a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired and 15W wireless charge support. It has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

Price: Rs 28,999

