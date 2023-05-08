Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro specs, design revealed ahead of launch in India

Poco is set to launch its much-awaited F5 series in India tomorrow, May 9. However, the company's UAE branch has given us a sneak peek of the phones by taking the dedicated product pages live on its website. As per the listing, the Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro boast a similar design with some slight differences in their hardware configuration. The new Poco F5 series is being touted as a big launch for the company as it is expected to compete with flagship-level smartphones at a much more affordable price range. Poco's first smartphone Poco F1 catered to a similar market.

The Poco F5 Pro and Poco F5 have been officially listed and hence, all the specifications and details have been revealed including the chipsets, camera modules, battery and display. Here's all you need to know about both the device:

Poco F5 Pro

The Poco F5 Pro sports a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 6.67-inch AMOLED with WQHD+ resolution that has a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a fingerprint scanner underneath and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The phone has a 64MP main camera with OIS+EIS support, an 8MP ultrawide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera has a 16MP sensor, while the phone packs a 5,160mAh battery, 67W wired charging, and 30W wireless charging.

Poco F5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2

Poco F5

Meanwhile, the vanilla Poco F5 comes with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset and a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging.

Both phones will run on Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top and come with NFC, IR blaster, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3. The Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro will be available in various storage and RAM options.

