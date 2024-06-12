POCO F6 5G review: Performance powerhouse under Rs 30,000

In 2018, POCO made its debut with the F1 – a performance powerhouse priced competitively - that instantly propelled the brand to success and recognition. However, following this initial triumph, the brand experienced a prolonged hiatus. Yet, over the past few years, POCO has successfully shed the weight of its past and embarked on an impressive journey, consistently unveiling devices packed with cutting-edge performance. The latest addition to its line-up is the F6, priced at Rs 29,999. But the question remains: can it challenge the offerings from industry stalwarts like Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus?

Some brands focus on looks, others on camera but POCO’s strength all this while has been its performance. This stands true for the POCO F6 as well. The device claims the titan of being the first smartphone in India to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. This processor is the younger and slightly affordable sibling of Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, yet manages to deliver flagship-level experiences in AI, audio, camera, gaming and connectivity. This was paired with 16GB of RAM.

Does it measure up? The performance is undeniably impressive. The phone seamlessly handles a wide array of tasks, from everyday activities like email, web browsing, and music playback to more demanding endeavours such as streaming content on Netflix, downloading hefty files, and gaming. To ensure optimal performance even during peak usage, POCO has implemented the Iceloop cooling system, which helps the phone stay cool even during extended gaming sessions. This proves to be effective; while the phone did experience a slight increase in temperature during extended gaming sessions while playing titles such as Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact), it never reached the point of discomfort observed in some flagship devices. Moreover, there were no noticeable frame drops during gameplay, further highlighting its prowess.

What I liked about the F6 is the all new Xiaomi Hyper OS that brings forth a much clear user interface. While setting up the device, I was able to switch the user interface to an app drawer-based. One thing that was bothersome was the bloatware in form of games, social networking apps, payment apps and more. Thankfully, I was able to install most of them.

The overall performance was lag-free on this sleek and lightweight hardware, that boasts a 6.67-inch display. POCO has chosen a plastic unibody design with a shimmery back, which surprisingly doesn’t compromise its aesthetic appeal; rather, the straight sides and curved edges make it comfortable to hold. The rear accommodates large camera rings, accompanied by a flash on the top left, and POCO branding alongside a prominent 50MP OIS lens towards the top right. The power and volume controls on the right panel are conveniently positioned for easy access. Additionally, there is an IR blaster at the top and a Type-C charging port at the bottom. Notably, the addition of an IP64 rating is impressive, offering protection against dust and water splashes. Furthermore, the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner adds to the device's allure, boasting swift and accurate unlocking capabilities.

The expansive 6.67-inch display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth and fluid visuals. While the default setting is a dynamic refresh rate, there is an option to switch between fixed 60Hz or 120Hz. In terms of colour reproduction, the device comes with the Original Colour Pro setting enabled by default, ensuring accurate and realistic colours. However, I found the Vivid mode more appealing, as it dynamically adjusts colours based on the displayed content, enhancing the visual experience. Overall, the screen delivers exceptional performance, with content appearing vibrant and detailed, and the sunlight legibility is commendable as well.

While performance stands out as a key feature of the POCO F6, imaging capabilities are not its primary selling point. The rear camera setup comprises a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, accompanied by a 20MP front-facing camera. By default, the photo mode captures images at a lower resolution, although there is an option to capture images at 50MP resolution for greater detail. In well-lit environments and daylight conditions, the default camera impressively captures shots with vivid detail. However, its performance in low-light conditions is only average. Similarly, the ultra-wide-angle camera delivers decent results.

Rounding off the package is the sizable 5,000 mAh battery, which can be replenished in approximately 40 minutes using the included fast charger. With moderate usage, the battery proves sufficient to last a full day; however, extended gaming sessions may necessitate keeping the charger handy.

Priced at Rs 29,999, the POCO F6 excels in performance but falls short in photography prowess. If performance is your priority within the Rs 30,000 price range, this device is a solid choice.