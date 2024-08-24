Poco Pad 5G launched with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 10,000mAh battery; see price and specs

Poco, known for its budget-friendly smartphones, has officially entered the tablet market in India with the launch of the Poco Pad 5G. The new tablet, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and running on Android 14-based HyperOS, aims to deliver a compelling combination of performance and affordability.

The Poco Pad 5G features a 12.1-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. For photography, it houses an 8MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear camera.

Powering the tablet is a substantial 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Other notable features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection for durability.

"Last month, during an exclusive interview with Times Network and Digit, Poco India head Himanshu Tandon confirmed that the first Poco tablet will launch in the country in August. Now, the Poco Pad 5G has finally been launched," a recent report highlighted, confirming the anticipation surrounding the device's arrival.

The Poco Pad 5G is available in two stylish colour options: Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green. It comes in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The tablet is priced competitively, starting at Rs 19,999 (including introductory discounts).

Sales for the Poco Pad 5G will commence on August 27th at 12 PM exclusively on Flipkart. Poco has also launched accompanying accessories, including the Poco Keyboard and Poco Smart Pen, to enhance the tablet's productivity capabilities.

Key Highlights

Poco launches its first tablet, the Poco Pad 5G, in India.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and Android 14-based HyperOS.

Features a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision.

Equipped with an 8MP selfie camera and an 8MP rear camera.

Packs a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Priced at Rs 19,999 onwards.

Available in two colours: Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green.

Sales begin on August 27th on Flipkart.