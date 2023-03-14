POCO X5 5G launched in India at Rs 18,999: Check offers, specifications, more

Poco X5 5G has been launched in India under the mid-range segment. The new device has been launched with a Snapdragon chipset, AMOLED display, and a triple camera setup.

The Poco X5 5G has been priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 20,999. The phone is available in three colours Supernova Green, Jaguar Black, and Wildcat Blue. The device will be available on Flipkart from March 21 at 12PM.

Poco X5 5G Offers

There is a special 'First Day' price for the device. The 6GB/128GB variant can be purchased at Rs 16,999 and the 8GB/256GB variant can be purchased at Rs 18,999. The Poco X5 is also available with a Rs 2,000 instant discount for users with ICICI Credit and Debit cards. There's also an option to get Rs 2,000 off on product exchange if the users do not opt for the ICICI bank offer.

Poco X5 5G Specifications

The Poco X5 5G is available with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The device comes with up to 8GB RAM. The Poco X5 comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display which is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.



The Poco X5 5G comes with a triple camera setup which includes one 48MP lens (primary), 8MP (ultrawide), and 2MP (macro) lens. The front-facing selfie camera is a 13MP unit. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery and it gets 33W fast charging technology.