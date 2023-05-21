Potential Google Search challenger Neeva shutting down, pivots towards AI

Neeva, once hailed as a potential challenger to Google's search engine dominance, recently announced its decision to shut down its search engine. The company cited difficulties in building a user base and the challenges of convincing users to switch to a new search engine as key factors in its failure. Neeva's co-founders, Sridhar Ramaswamy and Vivek Raghunathan, acknowledged that while they were able to build a competitive search engine that offered innovative features such as a visually appealing interface and curated human-created information, they struggled to gain traction among regular users.

The co-founders' frustrations with the search engine landscape are well-founded. Neeva had to contend with Google's billion-dollar deals to secure default search engine status on various devices, the intrusive pop-ups that discourage users from changing default browsers or search engines, the convoluted settings that make it difficult to modify preferences and the complexities of the Chrome Web Store. These obstacles make it an uphill battle for any new search engine to establish itself.

Neeva took a different approach by offering a paid product, aiming to prove that search engines could be monetised without relying on ads and surveillance. Surprisingly, the co-founders found that convincing users to pay for a superior experience was less challenging than persuading them to try a new search engine in the first place. Unfortunately, in combination with a challenging economic climate, Neeva could not chart a viable path forward for its business.

Also read: 'Twitter 2.0': Elon Musk's Twitter CEO pick Linda Yaccarino on future of the platform

The timing of Neeva's shutdown is intriguing. It comes at a time when alternative search engines have an opportunity to gain ground as users become increasingly dissatisfied with Google's ad-heavy results. AI chatbots like Bing and ChatGPT have also disrupted traditional internet interaction paradigms. Neeva recognised this trend and developed Neeva AI, a language model-based system that in many ways surpasses the capabilities of competing search engines like Bing or Bard. However, even this innovative approach proved insufficient to sustain Neeva's search engine venture.

The race to challenge Google is far from over. Bing continues to aggressively pursue a larger market share, and Brave recently highlighted its self-reliant search stack. Companies like you.com and DuckDuckGo are also reimagining search functionality using AI.

Neeva's search engine will officially shut down on June 2. The company plans to shift its focus to a new area, likely centred around its large language model (LLM) technology, which is closely tied to its potential acquisition by Snowflake. Neeva will refund users for any unused portion of their subscriptions and delete all user data. The co-founders expressed their gratitude to the Neeva community and conveyed their apologies for being unable to deliver the desired search engine experience.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment