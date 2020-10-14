PUBG ban in India: Why gamers can still download, play the game

It has been more than a month since the government banned PUBG or PlayerUnknown' Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. Despite the ban, reports have emerged that some users still have access to the game.

According to a report by the InsideSport, the PUBG players are playing the game by side-loading the game APK on their phones and then connecting it to the internet. This method gives a user access to the game servers and allows them to play the game.

The report added that this strategy works only on Samsung and Xiaomi phones. Samsung and Xiaomi automatically download APK files through a mobile browser. The device then takes permission to install.

Besides, the PUBG game is working because internet service providers have to completely filter out IP addresses of the game servers.

The PUBG game is also available on consoles and PCs. PUBG enthusiasts can still play the game on their PC, XBox, or PS4. Hence, many PUBG players are now eyeing the laptop and desktop variant of the game.

In fact, PUBG and PUBG Mobile are two different games made by two different developers. The PC version's developers are not Chinese. PUBG was originally created by Brendan Greene, an Irish video game designer. The game's PC and consoles versions were acquired by South Korean gaming studio Bluehole. And, Tencent was given the right to create a mobile adaptation of the game. Notably, Tencent's association is limited to the mobile version of the game and not the one that is available to play on PC and gaming consoles.

While PUBG Mobile is a free to play game but to play on PC, one has to buy PUBG via Steam. PUBG costs Rs 999 to play via Steam, a digital distribution service for online games, on PC. For this, PUBG players must need Intel Core i5-4430 or AMD FX-6300 processor with 8 GB RAM, NVIDIA GForce GTX 960 2GB or AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB graphics, 64-bit Windows 7, DirectX version 11 and a minimum of 30 GB storage to play the game on PC via Steam.

One can also opt for PUBG Lite for PC to play a free version on Windows on low-end laptops. However, PUBG Lite has low-end graphics.

Also read: PUBG promoters in talks with Airtel to bring back PUBG Mobile to India

Also read: Will PUBG remain forever banned in India?