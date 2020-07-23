PUBG Mobile Lite marks 1st anniversary with new update; brings Varenga map, new weapons

PUBG Mobile Lite has turned one, and in celebration of its first anniversary the company is rolling out a new update that brings the uncharted northwest areas of the Varenga map and a host of new weapons, cable cars, and 3D model of vehicles. PUBG Mobile Lite's latest 0.18.0 update is now available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

The new PUBG Mobile Lite update comes with a new Varenga map with uncovered ruins. The new map also features new construction works to the tunnels on the southern mountain range as well. Additionally, the new PUBG Mobile Lite has included new cable cars spread throughout the Varenga map.

The new update also adds several new features to improve the gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite, including:

App Icon: The game's lobby, Spawn Island and even the application icon have been updated to celebrate the game's first-anniversary celebration.

New weaponry: Another notable new addition is of new weapons like - P90 and MP5K submachine guns. The former will only be available within the Arena while the latter can be obtained in the Classic mode of the game. The submachine guns, including the new ones, also have pistol attachments. The M16 rifle stock is also available with the update.

System Updates: The Daily Mission System has also been refreshed, new popularity rankings have been added to the game and the ability to send gifts to personal space has been added.

Display Improvements: 3D model of vehicles, plane and parachute finishes have been added in the game's opening screen and background lobby and pass page, in addition to the new special vouchers, gold redemption feature, and an integrated direct cash purchase features.

For those who are unaware of the game, PUBG Mobile Lite is a light version of the PUBG Mobile that is meant for low-end Android devices - with 1GB RAM - and features a smaller map with 60 players at once.

