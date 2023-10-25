Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X Elite chips that will bring AI and 'multiple-days battery' to laptops

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest innovation - the Snapdragon X Elite platform. The company says this new platform is will revolutionise the PC industry. The new platform will provide on-device AI features as well as focus on the battery life of laptops, which has been a sore point for other chipset manufacturers. Qualcomm claims that with the new processors, it can provide ‘multiple days of battery life’.

At the heart of the Snapdragon X Elite is the custom-integrated Qualcomm Oryon CPU, which promises to deliver up to 2 times faster CPU performance compared to its competitors.

“Snapdragon X Elite represents a dramatic leap in innovation for computing as we deliver our new, custom Qualcomm Oryon CPU for super-charged performance that will delight consumers with incredible power efficiency and take their creativity and productivity to the next level,” said Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Compute & Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Powerful on-device AI experiences will enable seamless multitasking and new intuitive user experiences, empowering consumers and businesses alike to create and accomplish more.”

AI Features

But it’s not just about speed. The Snapdragon X Elite is also built for Artificial Intelligence (AI), capable of running generative AI models with over 13 billion parameters on the device. This translates into 4.5 times faster AI processing power than what’s currently available in the market. With this, users can look forward to smarter, more intuitive experiences on their devices.

Availability of new PCs/Laptops powered by Snapdragon X Elite

The first PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite are expected to hit the market starting in mid-2024. These devices will be equipped to handle the intelligent and power-intensive tasks of the future, enabling powerful productivity, rich creativity, and immersive entertainment experiences from anywhere.

In summary, the Snapdragon X Elite platform represents a significant leap in innovation for computing. It’s not just about super-charged performance and power efficiency, but also about paving the way for a future where our devices are as smart as they are fast. So, gear up for a future where your PC isn’t just a tool, but an intelligent companion that adapts to your needs.

Highlights of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite platform:

The Snapdragon X Elite platform features the custom-integrated Qualcomm Oryon CPU, which is said to deliver up to 2 times faster CPU performance versus the competition.

It’s built for AI and is capable of running generative AI models with over 13 billion parameters on-device.

Qualcomm claims it is 4.5 times faster AI processing power than competitors.

PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite are expected from leading OEMs starting mid-2024.

The platform is designed to support intelligent and power-intensive tasks of the future, enabling powerful productivity, rich creativity, and immersive entertainment experiences from anywhere.

