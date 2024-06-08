scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Qualcomm quietly unveils Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, a modest upgrade with a familiar face

Feedback

Qualcomm quietly unveils Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, a modest upgrade with a familiar face

This chipset bears a striking resemblance to the Snapdragon 695 from 2021 and its rebranded sibling, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

Qualcomm has discreetly introduced the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 mobile platform, a modest upgrade over its predecessors that might leave tech enthusiasts underwhelmed. Despite the "new" moniker, this chipset bears a striking resemblance to the Snapdragon 695 from 2021 and its rebranded sibling, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

Related Articles

Built on a 6nm TSMC node, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 features two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz, offering a slight performance boost compared to its predecessors. However, its Adreno 619 GPU, LPDDR4X RAM support, and FastConnect 6200 modem seem dated for a 2024 release.

Perhaps the most disappointing aspect is its camera ISP, which only supports video capture up to 1080p@60fps. This limitation pales in comparison to the 4K@30fps capability of the more powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 released in 2022.

While the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 might not be a game-changer, it could power budget-friendly devices in the near future. Leaked benchmarks suggest that the upcoming Motorola G85 might be among the first smartphones to feature this chipset.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 08, 2024, 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement