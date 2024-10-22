Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Elite 3nm chip for Android smartphones to take on Apple iPhones

On Tuesday, Qualcomm unveiled its latest mobile chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, at the Snapdragon Summit. This advanced chip is set to power upcoming smartphones from leading brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, ASUS, and OPPO. The OnePlus 13, launching in China on October 31, will be among the first devices to feature this new chip.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite promises enhanced speed, efficiency, and intelligence compared to its predecessors. It is the first smartphone chip to incorporate Qualcomm’s new Oryon CPU design, which allows for better performance with reduced power consumption. Qualcomm claims this chip will enable smoother and quicker phone operations while also extending battery life.

A key highlight of the chip is its capability to handle artificial intelligence (AI) tasks directly on the device. This includes understanding speech, recognising images, and processing context to enhance device intelligence. For instance, it can improve voice command recognition and photo quality, all while maintaining privacy as these tasks occur on the phone without requiring an internet connection.

Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon 8 Elite is their fastest mobile processor to date. It achieved an AnTuTu score exceeding 3 million, ranking it at the top of performance charts. Its CPU can reach speeds of up to 4.32 GHz, offering up to 45% performance improvement over its predecessor.

The Adreno GPU within the Snapdragon 8 Elite boosts graphics performance by 40%, making it ideal for mobile gaming and high-quality video playback. It is also power-efficient, allowing for longer usage without depleting the battery quickly.

The chip supports up to 320 MP cameras and can record 8K videos at 60 frames per second, delivering very high resolution. It also enables slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 480 frames per second.

For enhanced internet speed and connectivity, the chip includes support for 5G and Wi-Fi 7, ensuring stronger and more stable connections.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite will power many high-end smartphones launching soon, offering faster speeds, improved AI capabilities, and enhanced camera and gaming experiences. It aims to provide smoother phone operation with longer battery life.