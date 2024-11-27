Quick commerce surging in smaller Indian towns due to AI push, media influencers: Meta study

Meta has published findings from two studies exploring trends in India's e-commerce landscape, focusing on the growth of Quick Commerce (Q-Commerce) services and the increasing adoption of online shopping in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The studies claims AI-powered personalisation, social media influencers, and the use of messaging platforms are some of the key drivers of these changes.

The study on Quick Commerce, conducted by GWI and commissioned by Meta, surveyed over 2,500 internet users aged 16–64 across India. It revealed high awareness and usage of Q-Commerce services, with nine out of ten respondents familiar with these platforms and 50% having used them in the past week. Grocery and personal care are the most common purchases, but niche categories like skincare, wellness, and hair care are gaining popularity. Meta claims 86 per cent of respondents discovering new Q-Commerce brands or products through their products, which reportedly drive higher click-through and purchase rates than other platforms.

Social media influencers and creators are crucial in product discovery and consumer engagement. More than a third of respondents discovered products or brands via influencers, and 30 per cent made purchases based on their recommendations. Among Gen Z, 87 per cent found new brands or products through Meta platforms, with a growing interest in niche categories like sportswear and pet supplies.

A separate study commissioned by Meta examined online shopping behaviours in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, surveying 2,182 internet users. Fashion, food, beauty, and mobiles are the most purchased items online, with jewellery, large electronics, and home furnishings showing a near-equal split between online and offline channels. Social media is a significant discovery tool, with 68 per cent of respondents in these towns finding products or brands through it. Reels (59 per cent) and influencers (57 per cent) are key discovery tools. Messaging platforms are also popular, with over half of respondents using them to buy products in the past year, and WhatsApp dominating at 95 per cent.

Influencers significantly impact consumer choices, particularly in smaller towns. Of those who follow influencers, 46% said influencer content, including product promotions and comparisons, influenced their purchases. The studies suggest that smaller towns are poised for significant e-commerce growth, driven by the convenience of Quick Commerce and the impact of social media. Platforms like Meta are well-positioned to play a central role in this shift, especially as AI-powered personalisation and influencer-led engagement become more influential in consumer decision-making. While these findings highlight the potential of smaller towns for e-commerce expansion, they also emphasise the importance of adapting strategies to cater to evolving consumer preferences.