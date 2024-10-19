Rajnath Singh calls on military leaders to leverage AI to gain strategic advantage

At the 62nd National Defence College (NDC) convocation ceremony in New Delhi on October 19, 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need for military leaders to adapt to new challenges by leveraging advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. Addressing the military officers, he urged them to become strategic thinkers capable of anticipating future conflicts, understanding global dynamics, and leading with intelligence and empathy.

“Warfare today operates in a multi-domain environment where cyber, space, and information warfare are as critical as conventional operations,” stated Shri Rajnath Singh, highlighting the changing nature of warfare. He stressed that the increasing reliance on tools such as AI and autonomous systems requires military leaders to think critically and remain adaptable to technological advancements.

The Defence Minister underscored that modern-day threats have moved beyond traditional battlefields, with cyber-attacks, disinformation, and economic warfare posing significant risks. He called on defence officers to analyze how AI can revolutionize military operations but also cautioned about the ethical challenges that come with machines making life-and-death decisions.

“Our officers must understand technologies like AI and how to harness them effectively, but we must also define the threshold of decisions AI is allowed to take,” Singh explained, noting the importance of human intervention in critical decision-making. He also emphasized the importance of staying vigilant against adversaries weaponizing everyday tools and technologies, adding that institutions like the NDC must incorporate case studies of unconventional warfare to prepare for future challenges.

Singh highlighted the need for continuous education, urging the NDC to introduce short-term, online modules to extend learning opportunities for more defence personnel. He emphasized the role of academic institutions like the NDC in equipping military leaders with the knowledge to navigate ethical dilemmas and complex geopolitical landscapes, ensuring that India’s Armed Forces remain technologically advanced and future-ready.

“From drones to AI and quantum computing, the technologies shaping modern warfare are evolving at a breathtaking pace. Our defence leaders must be prepared to integrate these advancements while maintaining a moral and ethical framework,” Singh added.

The event, which awarded MPhil degrees to the officers of the 62nd NDC course, included military leaders from India and friendly foreign nations. Singh congratulated the officers, noting their shared challenges would help strengthen regional security and cooperation.