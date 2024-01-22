Ram Temple Inauguration: Over 1000 Tesla car owners in US carry out massive rally with flags, banners

A big group of Tesla car owners in the Bay Area, California, organized a car rally to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. More than 1,100 people joined the rally, all of them showing their support by carrying banners with the image of the Ram Temple. It was a significant event that brought together the Tesla community in a unique way.

According to a report by PTI, six Hindu volunteers from the Bay Area organized a car rally from Sunnyvale to the Warm Spring BART station, ending with a Tesla car light show on Saturday evening.

The rally, led by a large Ram Rath, traveled about 100 miles and was accompanied by two police cars for safety.

Rohit Sharma, one of the organizers, said the event, which celebrated the Ram temple, received an amazing response that exceeded all expectations.

Despite a sudden rain that caused a change in the final station to Warm Spring BART station, over 2,000 excited Ram devotees waving saffron flags, singing Ram Bhajans, and playing drums turned the area into a mini-Ayodhya, according to Deepti Mahajan, the main organizer.

Deepak Bajaj, another organizer, said it was the first rally of its kind held by Hindus in America. Mainstream Americans were surprised by the level of devotion among participants when they learned about the event being held so far away in Ayodhya for the inauguration of the Ram temple.

Fremont Tesla light show for Ram lala car rally ending cetemony:- pic.twitter.com/vnP3p3BSuJ — Rajendra Singh (@RajendraSingh97) January 21, 2024

The Tesla light show, a special feature with 170 registered cars coordinated by Vamsi Rajanala, was a big hit with over 300 cars lighting up the crowd.

Bajaj said the rally, along with the Tesla light show, rhythmic dhol beats, and a delicious food feast, made the event incredibly special.

Param Desai, another organizer, said the grand celebration was not only a significant cultural event, but also demonstrated the unity and strong cultural ties within the community.

Also read: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia lit up with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans ahead of mega event

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Updates: Ayodhya all set to create history today