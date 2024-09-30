Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition launched in India: Limited to only 12 units

Range Rover has unveiled a limited-edition luxury SUV, the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, inspired by the iconic Bengal tiger and its natural habitat. Priced at Rs 4.98 crore, only 12 units of this exclusive SUV will be produced.

Design Inspired by the Bengal Tiger

The Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition features a distinctive exterior design that evokes the majestic tiger:

Bespoke Deep Black Exterior: With a subtle red shimmering effect.

Corinthian Bronze and Anthracite Accents: Adding a touch of elegance and sophistication.

23-inch Forged Dark Grey Alloy Wheels: With Corinthian Bronze inserts, complementing the overall aesthetic.

Exclusive Interior Details

The interior of the Ranthambore Edition is equally impressive, featuring:

Caraway and Light Perlino Semi-Aniline Leather: With contrast stitching, creating a luxurious and comfortable ambience.

Tiger Stripe Embroidery: A unique motif inspired by the stripes on the spine of the tiger adorns the seats.

Custom Scatter Cushions: Adding a personalised touch.

Noble Chrome Jewellery Finishes: Enhancing the premium feel.

Light Linear Wenge Veneers: Creating a sophisticated and contemporary look.

White Ceramic Dials: Adding a touch of refinement to the instrument cluster.

Luxury and Comfort Features

Based on the long-wheelbase Range Rover, the Ranthambore Edition offers a plethora of comfort and convenience features:

Reclining Seats: Providing optimal comfort for rear passengers.

Powered Club Table: Adding a touch of sophistication and functionality.

Deployable Cupholders: Ensuring drinks are within easy reach.

Refrigerator: With SV-etched glassware, perfect for keeping beverages chilled.

Performance and Powertrain

The Ranthambore Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that delivers 394 BHP and 550 Nm of torque, ensuring a smooth and powerful driving experience.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “The Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is the ultimate expression of Range Rover tailored for our discerning clients. This curated edition illustrates the refinement and customisation opportunities provided by SV Bespoke, while the limited production numbers guarantee the exclusivity that our clients expect from the Range Rover brand for such a collector's edition.”

Range Rover will donate a portion of the proceeds from each Ranthambore Edition sale to the Wildlife Conservation Trust of India.