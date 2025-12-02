Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses launch in India with enhanced battery and sharper video

Meta and Ray-Ban today announced the official launch of the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses in India. The new smart glasses offer a suite of significant upgrades, including double the battery life and enhanced video capture quality, aimed at providing consumers with a more robust and sophisticated wearable technology experience.

Advertisement

The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses are immediately available nationwide from Ray-Ban India stores and major optical retailers, with prices starting at Rs 39,900.

Building on the success of the initial release, the Gen 2 model introduces sharper 3K Ultra HD video capture and ultrawide HDR capabilities. Battery performance has seen a substantial improvement, now offering up to eight hours of continuous use, supplemented by a charging case that provides an additional 48 hours of power. The glasses can also achieve a 50% charge in just 20 minutes. Upcoming software updates are set to introduce new capture modes, including slow-motion and hyperlapse.

The Meta AI assistant integrated into the glasses is now smarter and more helpful, particularly for the Indian market. Users can interact with the AI assistant in full Hindi, allowing them to issue commands, take photos, and ask questions naturally by saying, “Hey Meta.”

Advertisement

A novel feature, the Celebrity AI Voice, has been introduced, enabling users to interact with the assistant using the voice of well-known personalities. Actress Deepika Padukone has joined the global lineup of celebrity voices available for the assistant.

Furthermore, Meta is currently trialling a new UPI-Lite payment feature within the glasses. This allows wearers to securely complete UPI QR-code payments by simply looking at a code and instructing the assistant to “scan and pay,” linking directly to their WhatsApp-connected bank account for seamless transactions.

The second-generation glasses arrive in the iconic Wayfarer, along with the modern Skyler and popular Headliner styles, complemented by new seasonal colour options like "Shiny Cosmic Blue", "Shiny Mystic Violet", and "Shiny Asteroid Grey".